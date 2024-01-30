Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) vs. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Head-To-Head Review

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Worthington Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional pays out -540.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worthington Steel and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel $3.38 billion 0.45 N/A N/A N/A Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional $8.59 billion N/A $301.02 million ($0.05) -72.50

Profitability

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

This table compares Worthington Steel and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional -0.74% -1.56% -0.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Worthington Steel and Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional 2 1 1 0 1.75

Worthington Steel currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.23%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.72%. Given Worthington Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries. It primarily explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the city of Congonhas; and limestone and dolomite at the Bocaina mine located in the city of Arcos in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, as well as produces tin. In addition, the company operates railway and port facilities; produces and sells cement to construction material stores, home centers, concrete producers, construction companies, mortar industries, and cement artifact producers; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

