Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

