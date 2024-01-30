Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Position Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Xencor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Xencor by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The company had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

