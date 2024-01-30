Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.03. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPOF. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

