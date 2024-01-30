Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and traded as low as C$1.14. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 45,210 shares changing hands.

YGR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital cut shares of Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$108.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.41 million for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.5089286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Insiders have bought a total of 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $71,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

