Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 3.8 %

HRMY stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

