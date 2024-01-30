Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $209.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $211.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 547,103 shares of company stock valued at $104,828,404. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

