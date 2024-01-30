Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 323.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.42. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VBTX

About Veritex

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.