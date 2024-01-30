Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 101.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 423,610 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Insider Activity at Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Denise Paulonis purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,625.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

View Our Latest Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.