Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

