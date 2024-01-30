Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NX. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,337 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

