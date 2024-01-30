Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Bank by 76.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in National Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in National Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

National Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

National Bank stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

