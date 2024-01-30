Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,485 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 738,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,826,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at $48,826,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,550. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.67.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

