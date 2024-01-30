Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHL. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 57.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

