Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 43,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. StockNews.com lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.6 %

SHEN opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 300.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

