Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.78.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

