Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,005 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 85.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 40.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRA opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $20.06.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ProAssurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

