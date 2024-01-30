Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PMT. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

