Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,400,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

