Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,712,000 after buying an additional 165,883 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $88.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 170.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

