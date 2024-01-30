Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 755 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 24.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.58) to GBX 1,460 ($18.56) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Prudential Stock Down 1.9 %

Prudential stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

