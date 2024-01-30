Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,370 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth about $351,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 713,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,682,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares in the company, valued at $269,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $923.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

