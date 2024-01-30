Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,789 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,858,000 after purchasing an additional 384,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after buying an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,844,000 after buying an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,396,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,171,000 after acquiring an additional 605,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,898,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 810,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -333.31%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.