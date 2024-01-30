Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 29,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

