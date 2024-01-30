Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 756,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 2,504.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 668,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,726,000 after purchasing an additional 549,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 529,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after buying an additional 508,648 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLCA stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $840.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.31.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

