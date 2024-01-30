Zhihu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 10,223 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39,219% compared to the average daily volume of 26 call options.
Zhihu Stock Performance
ZH stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $486.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zhihu
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.