Zhihu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 10,223 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39,219% compared to the average daily volume of 26 call options.

Zhihu Stock Performance

ZH stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $486.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 628.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 237.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

