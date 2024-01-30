Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. 849 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.