Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.0 million-$275.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.5 million.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zumiez

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after purchasing an additional 99,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 148,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zumiez by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.