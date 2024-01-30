Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 16,144 Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) by 948.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wallbox were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital cut Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Wallbox Price Performance

NYSE WBX opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Wallbox Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

