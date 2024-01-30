Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,092 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 560.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $316,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,826 shares of company stock worth $5,633,726. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

