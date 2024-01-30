Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,295 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 35.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,379,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.94. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $895.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 38.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $758,556.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,208,914.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $662,474.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,926 shares in the company, valued at $27,334,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $758,556.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,208,914.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,628 shares of company stock worth $6,881,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

