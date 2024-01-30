Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Samsara were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,515,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,845,004 shares of company stock worth $58,822,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

