Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE IVR opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $455.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.01%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -380.94%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

