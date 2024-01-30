Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $93,000 Holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Bowlero Profile

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. The business had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

