Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTX. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668,346 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 629.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,354,000 after buying an additional 22,495,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $50,988,000. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the second quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 3,635,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $23,666,000.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garrett Motion Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $78,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,725,356 shares of company stock worth $14,258,246. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

