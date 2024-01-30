Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LASR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in nLIGHT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in nLIGHT by 37.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $615.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.44. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

