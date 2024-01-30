Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 124.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 498,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 410,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 907.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

