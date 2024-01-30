Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases Shares of 8,483 Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance
Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
