Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $367.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.76. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $32.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

