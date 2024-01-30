Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 117.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 40.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

OLP opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLP

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

In other news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,749 shares in the company, valued at $969,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.