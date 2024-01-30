Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $98,000 Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 121,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.8 %

RICK opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.69). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RICK

About RCI Hospitality

(Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.