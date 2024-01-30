Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $19,833,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $837,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.18.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 72.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 68.87. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 79.94.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 739.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

