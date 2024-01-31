17,432 Shares in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 527.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000.

NURE stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

