1st Source Co. (SRCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

1st Source has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $56.59.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in 1st Source by 17.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in 1st Source in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 45.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in 1st Source by 176.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

