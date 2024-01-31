3,394 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $80.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

