4,300 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.