5,227 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 900.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 64,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 697,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.27 per share, with a total value of $112,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,066 shares of company stock valued at $781,016. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

