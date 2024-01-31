687 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $242,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at $434,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $602.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.69. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

