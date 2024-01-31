885 Shares in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $356.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.62. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $384.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.83.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at $151,104,515.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

