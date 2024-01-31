Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 on March 8th

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ASIT opened at GBX 74.61 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 79.60 ($1.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £141.95 million and a P/E ratio of 810.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.33.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile
